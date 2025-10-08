One injured after shooting reported along Cascade Road, police say

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Officers investigate a shooting in the 3400 block of Cascade Road in South Fulton on Oct. 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 3400 block of Cascade Road.

What we know:

South Fulton Police said officers were called to the scene around 1:25 p.m. and found at least one person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active, and police said no additional details are available at this time.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

Investigators have not released details about the victim’s condition or what may have prompted the gunfire.

It’s also unclear if anyone else was involved or if officers have made any arrests.