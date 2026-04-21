One caught, one at large after Conyers police chase

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The Brief One person was caught after a short chase in Conyers on Tuesday afternoon. A second person ran from the scene and is believed to have left the area. Georgia Highway 20 was closed for several hours but has since reopened to traffic.



One person was taken into custody after a brief chase in Conyers on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. along Georgia Highway 20, near Waterside Drive.

According to the Conyers Police Department, a second suspect fled the scene and is believed to have left the area.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while officers investigated, but has since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified what led to the initial chase.

Authorities have not released the names or physical descriptions of either the individual in custody or the person who fled.

It is unknown what specific charges the suspects may face or if any weapons were recovered at the scene.

Officials did not clarify why they believe the second individual is no longer in the immediate area.