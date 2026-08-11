One behind bars, one on the run after LaGrange animal cruelty investigation

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The Brief Officers caught suspect Lametrius Moss following an animal cruelty investigation at a LaGrange home. Authorities are hunting for Montel Hadley, who faces active arrest warrants in the same case. Community members can send anonymous tips through a mobile application, web portal, or text system.



LaGrange police locked up one suspect and are searching for another man facing animal cruelty charges after responding to a home on North Harlem Circle.

LaGrange police cruelty investigation

What we know:

Investigators arrested Lametrius Moss in connection with an open animal cruelty case at a home in the 700 block of N. Harlem Circle, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officers said Montel Hadley has outstanding arrest warrants for cruelty to animals stemming from the same incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed the specific acts of cruelty or the condition of any animals involved. Authorities also have not released Hadley’s current location or booking details for Moss.

What you can do:

The active probe remains ongoing, according to authorities. Anyone with information on Hadley or the case can contact Officer Chris Bussey at 706-883-3606 or LaGrange Police at 706-883-2603.

Community members wanting to remain anonymous can submit tips through the Tip411 system using a mobile application or online portal, according to the department. Tipsters can also text the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411 to confidentially pass information to investigators.