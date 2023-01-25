Expand / Collapse search

Police: Person killed in fiery car crash on South Fulton road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating the death of a person found in a burning car crash in South Fulton overnight.

Officials say the crash happened after midnight on the 5200 block of Old National Highway near Jolly Road.

At the scene, officers found a wrecked car that had burst into flames.

Inside the wreckage, officers discovered at least one body. They have not released the identity of the victim.

Police are now trying to determine what led up to the fiery crash and have not released any information about the vehicle or the person inside.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the South Fulton Police Department.