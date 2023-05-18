SWAT responding to barricaded gunman at Clayton County motel

A SWAT team is responding to a motel in Clayton County where police say they're in a standoff with a barricaded gunman early Thursday morning.

The Clayton County police say the situation is happening the American Inn & Suites on the 6300 block of Old Dixie Highway in Jonesboro, Georgia. That's right off of Interstate 75 near Tara Boulevard and Upper Riverdale Road.

Police shared on Twitter that their SWAT team has been activated and is on the way to the scene.

According to authorities, gunshots have already been fired, but no injuries have been reported.

"We are asking all citizens to please avoid the area for safety concerns," the Clayton County Police Department wrote.

At this time, investigators have not said what led up to the standoff or identified the suspect inside the motel.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.