Longhorn found dead outside Oklahoma State frat house ahead of Big 12 Championship against Texas

A dead longhorn was found outside an Oklahoma State off-campus fraternity house on Friday morning.

FarmHouse Fraternity says the carcass of the longhorn cow was found in the yard with, "a phrase referencing our chapter in an inappropriate manner."

Photos show the words "F*** FH" written on the animal.

The incident is under investigation by Stillwater Police.

The fraternity says, "To our knowledge, no FarmHouse member was involved in this incident, and we do not condone cruelty or defacing of livestock in any manner."

Oklahoma State University released a statement on Friday:

OSU is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater PD is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct has initiated an investigation.

Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

The discovery comes ahead of this weekend's Oklahoma State-Texas Big 12 Championship game this weekend.

At this time, police have not indicated if they believe the incident is connected to the game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Warning: Some viewers may consider some of these photos disturbing

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Kennedy Thomason, news editor from The O’Colly)

The story has drawn reactions from people across the country.

"That ain’t right," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on social media. "BIG mistake."

Anyone with information is asked to call Stillwater Police at 405-533-8477.