Oklahoma man arrested for shooting 2 men inside Macon motel

An Oklahoma man was arrested on Friday afternoon for firing a gun into an occupied motel room in Macon, injuring two people inside.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Motel 6 located at 105 Riverside Parkway, just off Interstate 75.

Bibb County deputies quickly detained 32-year-old Cody Aaron Stephenson. Investigators say Stephenson and two other men at the motel got into an argument.

Investigators say the dispute escalated rapidly, culminating in Stephenson retrieving a firearm and firing several rounds through the door and window of the room, targeting the men inside.

Two men, ages 25 and 40, were injured and taken to Atrium Health Navicent. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Stephenson was booked into the Bibb County jail. He faces charges of reckless conduct and two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held without bond as of Sunday afternoon.

The motive behind the altercation and the sequence of events that triggered the violent response are still under investigation.