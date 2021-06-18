Oklahoma family reunited with late mother's Bible after man finds it in his yard

An Oklahoma man and a police officer helped reunite a family with their late mother’s Bible last week after the man reportedly found it in his yard while mowing his lawn.

"It rained all night so it must have just been there for a little while because it wasn’t wet," Nicoma Park resident Terry Ward told KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City of finding the Bible in his flowerbed.

Ward noticed the Bible had the name "Pearl Williams" and the year 1946 written inside. He told KFOR his first thought was "Who is Pearl Williams? Where does she live?"

He first contacted his local City Hall but was told they had no records by that name. Next, he reached out to the Nicoma Park Police Department, who found an address in nearby Del City written inside the book.

Nicoma Park Police Lt. Mike Weiss told KFOR he contacted the Del City Police Department and found that Williams’ son still lives in the home.

"This is the kind of story that makes it nice to be a police officer," he told the station. "It makes it nice to be an investigator that you can find somebody’s family Bible and return it to them."

Williams’ daughter Lisa Bennett told the station getting the Bible back – which may have been stolen along with other items after her death – was "very emotional."

"We lost my mom in October. So that was hard enough and now to find out that I have her Bible gives me part of her," she said.

Bennett said her mother kept things that were important to her in the Bible, including a clipping of her wedding announcement to Bennett's father, which she found inside the heirloom.

"She was a big part of my life so when I lost her I lost a lot of her," Bennett told KFOR. "Finding little bits and pieces and keeping little pieces of her helps me rebuild that little loss in my heart."

Police are investigating if the Bible and other items were stolen from her home after she died.