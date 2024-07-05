Expand / Collapse search
Oil spill closes section of GA-34 road in Newnan

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 1:09pm EDT
Newnan
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 3

 

NEWNAN, Ga. - An oil spill has closed the westbound lanes of GA-34/Bullsboro Drive between Interstate Way and Newnan Crossing Boulevard East, according to Newnan Police Department.

At about 11:15 a.m., the police department posted that the road is expected to be closed 4 to 5 hours.

Drivers should seek alternate routes. 

