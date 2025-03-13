Ohio woman stabs couple, steals their car after setting building on fire, deputies say

article

An Ohio woman is accused of stabbing two women and setting fire to a building on their property all before stealing their car and taking off, according to the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Desjavae Conway, 34, of Dayton, Ohio, is charged with home invasion, arson, armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated assault, which are all reportedly connected to a single event that happened in the early morning of March 12.

Deputies say they were called around 4:50 a.m. to the 4000 block of New Franklin Road to a reported home invasion and structure fire. When they arrived, they say they found a small building in the front yard of the residence was fully in flames and two women inside the home with stab wounds.

According to Troup County Sheriff's investigators, Conway set fire to the building before entering the home for reasons that are not yet known and stabbed the two women multiple times with a pair of scissors. They say she then stole the couple's vehicle.

Conway was located a short time later and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Even more bizarre, deputies do not believe Conway knew the couple, nor do they know what her motive was for her actions.

She was being held in the Troup County Jail without bond.