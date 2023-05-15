Ohio orchestra teacher charged in Georgia child exploitation investigation

article

An Ohio high school teacher is facing multiple charges in a years-long investigation into alleged child exploitation in Georgia.

The Roswell Police Department say 40-year-old Brandon Gordon of Archbold, Ohio is facing several charges of child exploitation stemming from a multi-year investigation into his online activity.

According to investigators, Gordon, an orchestra teacher at Bryan High School in Ohio, had illicit conversations with someone he believed was a girl under the age of 16.

After identifying Gordon and securing arrest warrants, the Roswell Police Department worked with the Defiance Police Department to take Gordon into crusty on Friday. He is expected to be extradited to Fulton County to face charges of the use of a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, child molestation, and two counts of solicitation of sodomy.

Investigators say they have uncovered evidence that leads them to believe there are more victims in the Ohio area. The investigation is ongoing.