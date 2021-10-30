Ohio officers hold funeral procession for police dog after sudden death

Various law enforcement agencies bid farewell to a police dog on Oct. 28.

Authorities joined together for a funeral procession in Sandusky County, Ohio for the K9.

"It is with great sadness that K9 Brutus, who served the Sheriff’s Office from 2011-2018, was laid to rest today due to sudden health issues," the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. "K9 units, Deputies, Officers and OSP units from around the area came to send Brutus off on his final ride," it added.

Credit: Sandusky County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

"Please keep Detective Sgt. Brian McGrady and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the statement added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

