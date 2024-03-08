Expand / Collapse search
Ohio man subdued with Taser after hammer found in backpack at US Capitol

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - United States Capitol Police officers thwarted a potential security breach at the U.S. Capitol Friday when they said a man armed with a hammer in his backpack tried to enter. 

Around 3:40 p.m., the agency said, 33-year-old Christopher Snow, was being screened at the Capitol Visitor Center. The Canton, Ohio native's backpack went through the X-ray machine, and a USCP officer noticed that a hammer was inside the man’s bag. 

Snow allegedly became combative during a second screening. Officers intervened and deployed a Taser to subdue him. 

Hammer.png

Photo via United States Capitol Police

Snow is now facing charges of assault on a police officer as investigators seek to uncover his motives for attempting to access the Capitol with a hammer. 

USCP Captain Andrew Pecher commended the officers' swift response, emphasizing their adherence to training protocols.

"These officers did what they were trained to do and stopped this man from getting into the U.S. Capitol," said Captain Pecher. "Great work from the officer who spotted the hammer to the officers who quickly took the suspect into custody."