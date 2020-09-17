Officials: Woman injured after tree falls near Decatur home

A woman was injured after a tree fell outside a home in Decatur after Tropical Sally brought heavy rain throughout the metro Atlanta area.

According to DeKalb Fire Rescue, the tree fell near the home located at 378 Popular Lane Way in unincorporated Decatur.

According to DeKalb Fire Rescue, the tree fell in the yard while a grandmother was outside with her grandchild.

The grandmother was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

SEE ALSO: Sally weakens to a Post-Tropical Cyclone as it moves through north Georgia

Advertisement

Fire officials said the child was not injured.

FOX 5 News crews are on scene gathering more details.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.