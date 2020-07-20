Officials: Person found dead in Madison County mobile home fire

Officials are investigating a deadly fatal fire at a Madison County mobile home.

The Madison County Fire Department responded the blaze at the 7600 block of Wildcat Bridge Road in Royston, Georgia shortly after 5 p.m. on July 10.

When they got to the scene, crews found a severe fire covering the 37-year-old double wide mobile home.

Crews got the fire under control and found a body inside the home.

Investigators have not identified the body and are waiting on the GBI crime lab's autopsy for more information.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though officials say the fire appears to have begun in the left end of the structure.

So far in 2020, 49 people have died from fires in Georgia.

