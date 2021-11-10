Officials offer $10K reward in Mall of Georgia arson investigation

article

Gwinnett County investigators are offering a reward to help find any possible suspects who started a fire in the Mall of Georgia Tuesday night.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials say the fire was started at the mall's Rue 21. According to investigators, an individual set fire to the clothing on or near a rack in the back of the store, which quickly spread to the entire rack.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread and used a fan to remove the smoke from the store.

The Mall of Georgia was evacuated for a short period of time while crews fought the blaze.

One security guard was evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

A reward of up to $10,000 is available from Georgia Arson Control Inc. for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at (678) 518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS