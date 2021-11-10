Expand / Collapse search

Officials offer $10K reward in Mall of Georgia arson investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:24PM
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A fire at a store caused an evacuation of the Mall of Georgia Tuesday. (Gwinnett County Fire)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County investigators are offering a reward to help find any possible suspects who started a fire in the Mall of Georgia Tuesday night.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials say the fire was started at the mall's Rue 21. According to investigators, an individual set fire to the clothing on or near a rack in the back of the store, which quickly spread to the entire rack.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread and used a fan to remove the smoke from the store.

Mall of Georgia fire ruled arson

Fire investigators have put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a fire at the Rue21 store at the Mall of Georgia on Tuesday.

The Mall of Georgia was evacuated for a short period of time while crews fought the blaze.

One security guard was evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

A reward of up to $10,000 is available from Georgia Arson Control Inc. for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at (678) 518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS