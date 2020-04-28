Officials: More COVID-19 cases at Atlanta nursing home governor ordered deep cleaned

On April 19, the Georgia National Guard 201st Regional Support Group was on a mission at Legacy Transitional Care and Rehabilitation in downtown Atlanta. The guard came in to decontaminate and disinfect the home.

According to the governor's spokesperson, Gov. Brian Kemp sent them in after the managers twice declined offers to have their facility deep cleaned.

At that time, the Department of Community Health website reported Legacy Transitional had eight residents diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as three staffers.

As the National Guard was cleaning the facility they also brought in COVID-19 test kits so the Fulton County Health Department could test not only residents but also staff members.

According to the Department of Community Health website on Tuesday, Legacy Transitional Care's infection rate has doubled since the deep cleaning. Seventeen residents tested positive with COVID-19. Two of those patients have now died. Seven more staffers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

FOX 5 called Legacy Transitional Care to get their response. They did not return our call.

Gerald Brown, whose brother is one of those who tested positive for COVID-19, said Tuesday his brother is in the hospital and is getting better. And he summed up for us how many are feeling during these turbulent times.

"It's sickening. It's crazy this pandemic, pandemonium, this panic that is going on," Brown said.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia