Officials: Mobile home fire kills 1 in southeast Georgia

Law enforcement is investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Brantley County.

Emergency officials were called to the 900 block of Baker Creek Road in Nahunta, Georgia around 4:45 Sunday morning after reports of residential fire.

By the time fire crews were able to put out the blaze, officials say the home had been completely destroyed.

When the emergency personnel entered the home, they found a body in an additional room built on the end of the double-wide mobile home.

Officials have not yet identified the victim of the fire. It has been sent to the Brantley County Coroner for autopsy, identification, and additional tests.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

This year, fires in Georgia have killed 72 people.