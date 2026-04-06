Wanted: Video shows suspects flee SE Atlanta robbery in white sedan

The Brief Atlanta Police Department investigators are searching for two men who robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint in southeast Atlanta. The victim was walking on Lakewood Terrace when the suspects hit him with a gun and stole his bookbag. Investigators released video showing the suspects running to a white sedan to flee the scene after the attack.



Atlanta Police Department robbery investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men caught on camera during an armed robbery on Lakewood Terrace SE.

SE Atlanta pedestrian robbed at gunpoint

What we know:

On March 26, 2026, officers responded to a report of a robbery at 1809 Lakewood Terrace SE around 5:36 p.m. Investigators say two men approached a victim who was walking in the area. The suspects struck the person in the head with a firearm before stealing a bookbag that contained clothing and shoes. Surveillance footage shows the men running to a white sedan and driving away from the location.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the two men seen in the surveillance video. It is currently unclear if the victim required medical attention for the head injury or if the suspects are linked to other area robberies.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta Police Department investigators are seeking the public's help to identify two men who struck a pedestrian with a firearm and stole a bookbag on Lakewood Terrace SE on March 26, 2026 (APD).

Reward offered for tips in robbery case

By the numbers:

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. The incident took place at approximately 5:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lakewood Terrace SE.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.StopCrimeATL.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app. You do not have to provide your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.