Mug shot released for Newton County shooting suspect

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The Brief Authorities released the booking photo of 41-year-old Lavarous Cosby following his arrest Monday afternoon. Deputies say Cosby walked through a Covington neighborhood firing a handgun at several people and residences. No neighbors were injured during the shooting, though the suspect reportedly entered a home and caused property damage.



Newton County authorities have released the mug shot of a Covington man accused of terrorizing a neighborhood by firing a handgun at homes and residents late last month.

Suspect identified in Spring Hill Road shooting

What we know:

Lavarous Cosby, 41, is in custody after Newton County deputies responded to a report of an armed man near Spring Hill Road and Spring Valley Crossing around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses told investigators that Cosby was walking through the area while discharging a firearm toward multiple people and homes. Deputies confirmed that Cosby also entered one of the residences during the incident. While several properties were damaged by gunfire, no injuries were reported for the suspect or any neighbors.

Authorities investigate after Lavarous Cosby was allegedly walking around Spring Hill Road and Spring Valley Crossing firing at homes and residents on March 30, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Investigation continues into neighborhood gunfire

What we don't know:

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released a motive for the shooting or a specific list of formal charges against Cosby. It is also unclear if Cosby has a lawyer at this time.