Mug shot released for Newton County shooting suspect
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Newton County authorities have released the mug shot of a Covington man accused of terrorizing a neighborhood by firing a handgun at homes and residents late last month.
Suspect identified in Spring Hill Road shooting
What we know:
Lavarous Cosby, 41, is in custody after Newton County deputies responded to a report of an armed man near Spring Hill Road and Spring Valley Crossing around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses told investigators that Cosby was walking through the area while discharging a firearm toward multiple people and homes. Deputies confirmed that Cosby also entered one of the residences during the incident. While several properties were damaged by gunfire, no injuries were reported for the suspect or any neighbors.
Authorities investigate after Lavarous Cosby was allegedly walking around Spring Hill Road and Spring Valley Crossing firing at homes and residents on March 30, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)
Investigation continues into neighborhood gunfire
What we don't know:
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released a motive for the shooting or a specific list of formal charges against Cosby. It is also unclear if Cosby has a lawyer at this time.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news release and booking report provided by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting.