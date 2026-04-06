Warner Robins man sentenced in Macon drug ring bust

The Brief A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 250 months in prison for his role in a Macon drug trafficking ring. Federal agents seized 26 firearms, including a machine gun, and kilograms of cocaine during the multi-agency investigation. The group allegedly ran a 'trap house' on Richard Street that operated like a retail storefront for drugs.



A key member of an armed drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing kilograms of cocaine in Macon was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on April 2.

Details of the Macon drug house investigation

What we know:

Antonyo "Tony" Daniels, 31, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 250 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. Daniels previously pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The investigation, known as Operation Mobile Order, targeted an organization led by Eddie Reese that used a "trap house" on Richard Street. Officials said the location functioned like a restaurant where members were assigned shifts to sell drugs.

What we don't know:

While several members have been sentenced, the specific sentencing dates for others who have pleaded guilty remain determined by the court. The specific identities of the "Atlanta supplier" mentioned in intercepted communications were not detailed in the release.

Timeline of Operation Mobile Order

Timeline:

2022-2023: The FBI conducts an investigation involving nine controlled buys and intercepted calls.

June 18, 2025: Eddie Reese pleads guilty to conspiracy charges.

Nov. 20, 2023: Federal search warrants are executed in Macon, Warner Robins, and Atlanta.

Jan. 8, 2026: Antonyo Daniels and others enter guilty pleas.

Feb. 5, 2026: Defendant Leroy Mintz is sentenced to 132 months.

March 2, 2026: Devonta Jackson, Laderion Jacobs, and Ladarrious King are sentenced to prison.

April 2, 2026: Antonyo Daniels is sentenced to 250 months in prison.

Federal and local officials react to sentencing

What they're saying:

"Operation Mobile Order sends a clear message that law enforcement at every level is focused on shutting down armed criminal groups threatening the safety of our communities," said U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes.

Robert Gibbs, Supervisory Senior Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta’s Macon office, stated the organization "treated a Macon neighborhood like a retail storefront for cocaine, backed by an arsenal of firearms".

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis added, "Our community is much better off with these peddlers of poison off our streets".

Firearms and cash seized in Macon raids

By the numbers:

250: Months in prison Antonyo Daniels will serve.

26: Total firearms seized during the investigation.

1: Machine gun recovered from a home on Williamson Road.

$93,247: Amount of cash seized by federal agents.

11: Federal search warrants executed across Georgia.

Future court dates for remaining defendants

What's next:

Several co-defendants are awaiting sentencing after entering guilty pleas, including organization leader Eddie Reese, who faces a maximum of 40 years in prison. Other defendants facing future sentencing include Roddreckious Williams, Alton Oliver, Trayvon Simmons, Marvin Huff, and Roosevelt Cole.