Officials: Man steals tip jar from Spalding County Waffle House

Authorities in Spalding County are searching for a man accused of stealing a tip jar from a Waffle House.

It happened at the Waffle House located on Zebulon Road.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the suspect left in a white SUV, possibly a Ford Escape.

April 20, 2020 - Suspect accused of stealing tip jar from Spalding County Waffle House (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators released several surveillance images in hopes of someone recognizing the suspected thief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. John Attaway at 770-467-5413.