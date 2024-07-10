Officials investigating serious tire fire in Hall County

article

Hall County officials are investigating a serious fire that damaged multiple tractor-trailers on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Hall County Fire Rescue say they were called to the 4100 block of W White Road after reports of a vehicle fire.

At the scene, firefighters found two tractor-trailers engulfed in flames. The two trailers were carrying about 500 tires and there were other tires surrounding the containers.

Because of the size of the fire and the number of burning tires, additional engines responded to the scene and crews used aerial operations to get the flames under control.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.