Officials: Homeless shelter in Newton County damaged during storm

Emergency managers in Newton County report several structures along Highway 81 were damaged during Saturday afternoon’s storms.

The Newton County EMA director confirmed to FOX 5 News that residents reported a possible tornado blew through as bands associated with Delta moved through Georgia.

Officials report there wasn’t widespread destruction, but some structures sustained damage along Highway 81 in between Turner Lake Road and Flat Shoals Road.

FOX 5 spotted significant damage to the roof of a homeless shelter in the area and to a commercial building.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said the area was not under a warning or watch at the time, but that doesn't rule out it was a spin-up tornado. The National Weather Service will likely send a survey crew to tour the damage to confirm if the damage was caused by a tornado.

Two people were injured, but details as to the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.