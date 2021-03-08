Officials: Georgia insurance agent sentenced in fraud investigation

article

A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge has sentenced a Suwanee insurance agent to seven years probation for multiple counts of insurance fraud.

After a two-year-investigation, officers arrested 62-year-old Jeffrey Alan Reichel, who operated Core Business Services Inc. and Ironclad Insurance Agency from his Suwanee home.

According to investigators, they began looking into Reichel after complaints that he made multiple business owners believe they had worker's compensation insurance coverage while they were still uninsured, stealing thousands of dollars from his victims.

In April of 2019, officers arrested Reichel and charged him with multiple counts of felony insurance fraud and theft by deception. He was released on bond the next day. In December of 2019, a grand jury indicted Reichel for the charges.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

However, in early 2020, officials say they received more complaints that Reichel was issuing fraudulent certificates. In their research, they found additional victims and issued warrants in both Gwinnett County and Walton County.

In September of 2020, Reichel was once again arrested. Another grand jury indicted him on more counts of insurance fraud and theft by deception in Feb. 2021.

After pleading guilty in Gwinnett County, Reichel was sentenced to serve seven years' probation and pay over $26,000 to his victims.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.