Officials: Fire damages several Gwinnett County apartment units

Several people were displaced after a fire damaged multiple units in a Gwinnett County apartment complex Saturday.

A resident of the Arbor Mill Apartments located in the 1800 block of Graves Road called 911 to report a fire was coming from the apartment's top floor.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming for a 3-story building when fire crews arrived. Fire investigators found heavy flames in the attic and from third floor apartment in the back of the building.

According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were able to keep flames from breaking through the roof and from spreading. The apartment where the fire broke out suffered heavy damage, and 6 other units had moderate smoke and water damage.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.