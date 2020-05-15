Officials: DeKalb County police officer hits pedestrian with squad car

Authorities are investigating a pedestrian accident involving a DeKalb County police officer late Thursday night.

It happened on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker, right in front of a Wendy's.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a pedestrian was crossing the road in an area "not designated for pedestrian traffic" when he was struck by the officer.

No information has been released about the person hit, including the extent of their injuries.

Articles of clothing, including what appeared to be shoes, could be seen. No word if they belonged to the pedestrian. We also saw a DeKalb County police vehicle hauled away by a wrecker.

The investigation is ongoing.