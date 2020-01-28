Officials: 2 men charged in Georgia arson investigation

Georgia investigators have arrested two men for the arson of two different buildings on the same night in Toccoa.

Both suspects are charged with two counts of first-degree arson. (Georgia Department of Insurance)

On Dec. 26, investigators were called to an abandoned storage building on the 500 block of West Currahee Street in Toccoa. During the investigation into the fire that destroyed the building, officials say they discovered that someone had also tried to set fire to the porch of a home on the 700 block of West Doyle Street around the same time a half-mile away.

Through tips and other techniques, investigators say they discovered the fires were set by the same offenders. On Jan. 25, officers arrested 27-year-old Raymond Garcia and 21-year-old Weston Kirkland for the fires.

“This has been a very complex and thorough investigation by all parties involved,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement. “This goes to show that when citizens step up and report vital information, it allows law enforcement officials to effectively and efficiently complete these important investigations."

The fire destroyed a building on West Currahee Street.

Both men have been charged with two counts of arson in the first degree. Kirkland has since bonded out of the Stephens County Detention Center. Garcia is still in custody with a $40,000 bond.

