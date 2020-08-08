Officials: 100 Cobb County students, staff suspected of having COVID-19

The Cobb County School District hasn't even started classes, but they're already feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

Friday, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed that 100 students and staff are suspected of having COVID-19 since July 1.

The district says it was notified by Cobb and Douglas County public health officials about the possible cases.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Students and staff are supposed to self-report cases to the Department of Public Health.

As of Friday afternoon, Cobb County has reported over 13,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In total, 1,363 have been hospitalized and 317 have died in the county from the virus.

Advertisement

All Cobb County students will begin the school year virtually on Aug. 17.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.