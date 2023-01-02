Officers shoot Mableton man walking around neighborhood with gun, GBI says

Image 1 of 12 ▼ The GBI has been asked to investigate its first officer-involved shooting. It happened in Mableton on New Year’s Day 2023. (FOX 5)

A man was shot by a Cobb County police officers during a confrontation that prompted a SWAT standoff in Mableton on New Year’s Day, says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officers were called out the area of David and Lucky lanes around 7:47 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a man walking around the neighborhood with what appeared to a rifle, the GBI says.

The officers confronted 35-year-old Jose Razo, who the GBI says pointed his gun at several people before the officers arrived. The officers told Razo to drop the gun, but the GBI says he did not comply.

At some point, the officers fired upon Razo, striking him, the GBI says. He then ran into his home on David Lane SW. This prompted the SWAT team to be called out to the scene.

The GBI says the man surrendered after several hours. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then booked into the Cobb County Jail.

No officers were injured.

The GBI was asked to investigate the officers’ actions. The case will be then handed over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

This is the first officer-involved incident the GBI has been asked to review this year. In 2022, investigators responded to 112 incidents.