Officers seize drugs, cash during search of Athens apartment, police say

Police say a recent drug bust at an Athens apartment ended with one man facing charges.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that the search and seizure happened at an apartment on Westchester Drive on April 9.

What we know:

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force was in charge of executing the warrant.

Police say officers found 8 ounces of powder and crack cocaine, Oxycodone pills and packages of marijuana.

After the search, officers arrested 67-year-old Will Crawford Dean. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of Schedule II drugs with the intent to distribute.

Officials say officers seized more than $4,000 in cash and Dean's vehicle.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the case, call the Drug Tip Line at (706) 713-3297.