Officers searching for witnesses in Gwinnett County hit and run

Officials need your help searching for a vehicle involved in a dangerous hit and run that left a victim seriously injured in Gwinnett County.

Police say they were called to Pleasant Hill Road at Club Drive around 7:06 p.m. on Feb. 15 after reports of a hit and run.

When they got to the scene, they found Aurelio Peneda in the middle of the road with serious injuries.

Investigators believe Peneda was attempting to cross the road, but have not yet located any witnesses or footage of the hit and run.

Officials believe there may have been witnesses or people who know something about the incident. They are now asking anyone with information to please contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.