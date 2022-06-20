Officers search for man seen fleeing from burglarized home, police say

Atlanta police said officers saw a man running away from a northwest Atlanta home that was allegedly burglarized, but that suspect is still on the run.

Police did not arrest the man seen running from a home at 526 King Road on Sunday. Police responded to the reported burglary at around 11:50 p.m.

The first officer to arrive saw a man "fleeing the residence" but the man was not arrested.

A victim told police she was in her home and heard a loud noise that sounded like someone entering the home. She called the police.

Police said the victim was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4236.