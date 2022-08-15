Officers charge woman with arson in connection to Kennesaw house fire

article

A woman in Cobb County was arrested and taken into custody after officials accused her of deliberately setting a home on fire.

Officials with the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services reported that they were initially investigating a house fire around 8:33 a.m. at Woodland Drive later determining that the fire was incendiary.

Elizabeth Anne Shepard, 49, was arrested and taken into custody after being charged with first degree arson endanger.

"The accused is currently detained at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond," authorities said.

At this time, officers did not report whether other individuals were inside the home when the fire took place.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call 770-499-3887.