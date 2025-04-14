Officer stabbed, man shot during incident in Milledgeville Saturday night

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into shooting involving a police officer that left one man and one police officer injured Saturday night in Milledgeville.

What we know:

According to preliminary information from the GBI, the incident began around 9:15 p.m. April 12 when the parents of 34-year-old Ali Rasheed Washington called 911 for medical assistance at the Milledgeville Estates Mobile Home Park. Emergency Medical Services and two Milledgeville Police Department officers responded to the scene.

When the officers entered the residence and attempted to assist, Washington reportedly charged at them and stabbed one of the officers twice. In response, the second officer fired two shots, striking Washington.

Both Washington and the injured officer were transported to the hospital. Washington remains hospitalized and will be booked into the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office upon his release. The officer was treated for his injuries and later released.

Washington is facing charges of two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

What's next:

The GBI's investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.