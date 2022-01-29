Officer, K-9 track car break-in suspect using snow, police say

Griffin police found a suspect accused of breaking into a car with the help of some freshly-fallen snow.

Police in Griffin said officers were patrolling at 2 a.m. near Beize Street when they saw two men walking in the road. They ran away on foot when officers tried to speak to them.

Police said officers were able to determine where they went due to the recent snowfall.

A Spalding County Sheriff's Office K-9 and officer tracked one suspect, 20-year-old Griffin man Rodriquez Quintero McCrary, to Hamilton Drive. Police said he was carrying keys from a vehicle, one handgun, a flashlight and credit cards.

He faces entering auto, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and carrying a concealed weapon.

