Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Officer, K-9 track car break-in suspect using snow, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Griffin
FOX 5 Atlanta

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Griffin police found a suspect accused of breaking into a car with the help of some freshly-fallen snow. 

Police in Griffin said officers were patrolling at 2 a.m. near Beize Street when they saw two men walking in the road. They ran away on foot when officers tried to speak to them.

Police said officers were able to determine where they went due to the recent snowfall. 

A Spalding County Sheriff's Office K-9 and officer tracked one suspect, 20-year-old Griffin man Rodriquez Quintero McCrary, to Hamilton Drive. Police said he was carrying keys from a vehicle, one handgun, a flashlight and credit cards. 

He faces entering auto, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and carrying a concealed weapon. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE


 