Off-duty police officer killed in weekend car wreck, troopers say

An Auburn Police Department officer and another Auburn resident are dead after a car crash in Barrow County over the weekend, Georgia State Patrol said.

Officials said 25-year-old Jacob Peek was off-duty when he was killed in the accident.

The other driver, 28-year-old Zachary Smith, also died.

There were a combined four passengers, who suffered severe injuries, in both vehicles.

Peek was an officer at the Auburn Police Department and formerly served in the Winder Police Department.

Shortly after midnight on July 17, Georgia State Patrol officials said troopers responded to the scene of a wreck in Barrow County.

Investigators determined the driver of a silver Ford Mustang, identified as Peek, lost control of their car on Carl-Midway Road and struck an oncoming black Toyota Corolla head-on. Investigators have not determined what caused Peek to lose control of the car.

Troopers discovered both drivers dead at the scene.

Three occupants in the Mustang and one occupant in the Corolla were hospitalized at Northside Hospital Gwinnett with serious injuries, officials said. None of the passengers were identified.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol.

