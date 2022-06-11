Off-duty cop shot at NW Atlanta gas station, police say

Atlanta police are investigating why a man, who identified himself as an off-duty Henry County police officer, was shot while leaving a northwest Atlanta gas station.

Police said officers went to Grady Memorial Hospital at around 1:24 a.m. on Saturday where a man went for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Police said the man told police he was a Henry County cop at the hospital.

Investigators said someone shot him at a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The man drove into a gas station at 3567 MLK Jr. Drive where saw a group of people loitering and decided to leave, police say.

Police said an unknown man shot at the victim through the driver's side door as he drove away. Police didn't explain if they think anything else led up to the gunshot.

The officer then drove himself to Grady Hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.