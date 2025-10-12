Off-duty Atlanta police officer shoots, kills man outside Buckhead bar

The Brief The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 5 Paces Inn bar on Irby Avenue NW and Caine Hill Place NW, Atlanta police said. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officer was working an extra job nearby when he learned about an argument happening in the area. The man killed has been identified as Linton Blackwell, 44, of Atlanta.



A man is dead after an off-duty Atlanta police officer shot and killed him outside a Buckhead bar late Saturday night, according to investigators.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 5 Paces Inn bar on Irby Avenue NW and Caine Hill Place NW, Atlanta police said.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officer was working an extra job nearby when he learned about an argument happening in the area. The unidentified officer walked over and saw Linton Blackwell, 44, of Atlanta.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ An off duty Atlanta police officer shot and killed someone in Buckhead on Oct. 11, 2025. (FOX 5)

Agents said Blackwell walked away as the officer followed him. Blackwell walked to a car in a nearby parking lot and grabbed something from inside and tucked it into the back waistband of his pants, the GBI said. The officer began giving commands related to a gun, and then shot Blackwell.

Multiple officers attempted to help him, but Blackwell died at the scene.

A gun was recovered, though investigators did not specify from where.

What we don't know:

The officer’s name has not been released.

Dig deeper:

It is standard practice for the GBI to investigate all officer-involved shootings in Georgia. After the investigation is over, agents will hand their investigation over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, who will decide whether charges are warranted or not.