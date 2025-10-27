Off-duty Atlanta police officer identified in deadly Buckhead bar shooting

article

Atlanta police have released the name of the officer involved in a fatal shooting outside a Buckhead bar earlier this month.

What we know:

The department confirmed Officer Gerald Walker was the officer who opened fire during the incident, which happened just before 11:35 p.m. on Oct. 11 outside the 5 Paces Inn on Irby Avenue.

Walker was working an off-duty security job when bar staff called for help with what they described as a disruptive patron.

Investigators said the individual, identified as 44-year-old Atlanta resident Linton Blackwell, attempted to reenter the bar from the back parking lot on Caines Hill Place.

According to investigators, Blackwell walked to a vehicle, retrieved an item and placed it in his waistband before Walker issued commands about a gun and fired.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Officer Walker was not injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the encounter escalating to gunfire.

It is unclear how many shots were fired, whether body camera or surveillance footage exists, or if any witnesses were interviewed at the scene.

Investigators have not released information about why Blackwell attempted to reenter the bar or whether he had any prior history with police.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the case.