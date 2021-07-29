2 hospitalized, 19 displaced in Union City apartment fire

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 7:15 PM EDT, Dawson County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Pike County

2 hospitalized, 19 displaced in Union City apartment fire

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Union City
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Credit: Steven Washington)

UNION CITY, Ga. - Multiple people have been hospitalized and over a dozen have been displaced after a fire at a Union City apartment complex Thursday.

Crews with the Union City Fire Department were called to the Summit Apartments on the 6300 block of Oakley Road around 8 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters discovered the complex's building 700 was covered with heavy fire.

Officials say all residents were able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived. 

One resident suffered burns and another had multiple lacerations from broken glass and was suffering from smoke inhalation. Medics transported both residents to nearby hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to officials, the unit had eight apartments and seven were occupied at the time of the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting 19 people affected by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.