'Stay home,' NYC's mayor warns as floods clog roads, subways

Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area with a startling punch Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements, and shuttering a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in one of the city's wettest days in decades.

Almost 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain had fallen in parts of Brooklyn by midday, with at least one spot seeing 2.5 inches (6 centimeters) in a single hour, according to weather and city officials. The nearly 8 inches (20 centimeters) at John F. Kennedy Airport surpassed a record set during Hurricane Donna in September 1960, the National Weather Service said.

And more downpours were expected.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a state of emergency for NYC Friday afternoon. His message to New Yorkers: "If you are at home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place."

Adams said that it was a time for "heightened alertness and extreme caution."

"It is not over," the mayor said, despite the rain subsiding in some areas of the city.

As of 5 p.m., National Weather Service had reported the following rainfall totals:

Midtown Manhattan: 6.16 inches

JFK Airport, Queens: 8.58 inches

Brooklyn: 7.21 inches

Fordham, Bronx: 6.26 inches

Valley Stream, Nassau County: 7.61 inches

New Rochelle, Westchester County: 5.87 inches

Greenwich, CT: 5.04 inches

Hoboken, NJ: 3.48 inches

As a result, many parts of Queens and Brooklyn experienced major flooding, frustrating drivers and residents.

Vehicles have been pressing through several inches of water after heavy rain triggered flash floods in the area.

The mayor urged New Yorkers to check on neighbors and those most at risk during the storm.

The heavy rains are causing travel disruptions across the subway system, with many lines being suspended or rerouted.

Metro-North railroad service on the Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven lines is suspended between Manhattan and the Bronx with service on the Hudson line facing delays.

All lanes of the FDR Drive are also closed in both directions at Delancey Street.

In New Jersey, several counties remain under flash flood warnings. In Hoboken, many streets were forced to close to traffic and the city has declared a state of emergency.

There's also some major issues at local airports. According to flightaware.com, 105 flights in the New York area have been delayed and 59 canceled. Nationwide, there are more than 2,900 delays and more than 300 cancellations.

Terminal A at LaGuardia has even been closed due to flooding.

Runoff from the storm will likely cause more flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas, as well as along small rivers and streams.

