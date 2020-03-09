NY to produce its own hand sanitizer

article

Due to shortages and reports of price gouging since the outbreak of the coronavirus, New York is starting to produce its own hand sanitizer.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled out the product at a news conference on Monday morning.

100,000 gallons a week of the sanitizer will be produced, according to the governor.

"You can't get it on the market and when you get it it's very, very expensive," Gov. Cuomo said.

He said the product will be delivered to governmental agencies, schools, the MTA and prisons. New Rochelle, which is the epicenter of the current New York outbreak of coronavirus, will be among the first to get the product as it is produced.

Cuomo warned that the state could start selling it to the public at reduced costs if price gouging continues.

It costs the state $6.10 a gallon to produce the product.

