Four children trapped in house fire escape, officials say

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is investigating a house fire that trapped four children.

The fire was reported on Woods Drive in northwest Atlanta around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The 911 dispatcher told the fire rescue team that four children were unable to escape the two-story home as it was burning.

The responding crew saw all the occupants were able to self-evacuate by climbing down the side of a balcony when they arrived.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters worked to put out the blaze started at 810 Woods Drive in northwest Atlanta. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

The team then worked on putting out a large fire coming from the kitchen.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.