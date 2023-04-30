FOUND: Critical missing 10-year-old last seen in northwest Atlanta

article

UPDATE

Police say Anthony was found in good health late Sunday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY

Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is searching for a 10-year-old critical missing boy who was last seen walking away from his home in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say Anthony Goforth Jr. is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has a light complexion and wears his hair in short twists. Anthony was last seen wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt with the GAP logo on the front.

Anyone who believes they have seen the little boy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, give the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit a call at 404-546-4260, or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).