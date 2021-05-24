Police: Male dies after shooting at Northlake apartment

article

Police in DeKalb County said they are investigating a deadly shooting at a Northlake area apartment complex on Monday evening.

DeKalb County police said officers arrived at an apartment in the 2000 block of Northlake Parkway to find a male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the male died from his injuries.

Information on the shooter was not immediately available.

The name of the man has not been released.

