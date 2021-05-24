Police: Male dies after shooting at Northlake apartment
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said they are investigating a deadly shooting at a Northlake area apartment complex on Monday evening.
DeKalb County police said officers arrived at an apartment in the 2000 block of Northlake Parkway to find a male with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said the male died from his injuries.
Police in DeKalb County investigates a deadly shooting at a Northlake apartment complex on May 24, 2021. (FOX 5)
Information on the shooter was not immediately available.
The name of the man has not been released.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.