Atlanta neighbors ask city for help with 'dangerous curve'

Neighbors in northeast Atlanta complain of a stretch of road so dangerous a car literally crashed into woman’s home.

Residents say drivers fly down a bend along Johnson Road near Meadowdale Avenue, often with little regard for how fast they’re going.

A car last Tuesday skidded off the road, through a yard, and slammed into the house next door. Elizabeth Caughey’s 11-year-old son was sitting in a room on the first floor watching the frightening scene unfold in front of him.

"He said, ‘Mom! A car just ran our house,’" Caughey said. "I was like, ‘What?’"

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A car was caught on a homeowner’s camera careening off what they describe as a "dangerous curve" along Johnson Road near Meadowdale Avenue in northeast Atlanta on May 16, 2023. (Supplied)

Caughey shared video of that incident with FOX 5. She also shared video of another wreck in 2022. A driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole next to Caughey’s home. And in 2021, a car flipped off the road, into a tree that used to be on Caughey’s property.

Melanie Morris’s daughter saw that accident.

"It was about six to seven feet into the tree," Morris said.

"It’s terrifying," Caughey said. "People tend to go way too fast. And there’s a curve right behind me that’s very dangerous, especially when it’s raining."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A car was caught on a homeowner’s camera striking a tree at a "dangerous curve" along Johnson Road near Meadowdale Avenue in northeast Atlanta in 2022. (Supplied)

Natalie Castillejos, who lives next door, she fears for the safety of her kids.

"It’s escalating. Two or three accidents a year at this point," Castillejos said. "Just being able to feel comfortable with the kids out in the front yard or collecting the mail, just dangerous all around."

Neighbors want the city to install something to slow down drivers.

"Anything to slow these cars down," Castillejos said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A homeowner says a stretch along Johnson Road near Meadowdale Avenue in northeast Atlanta has a "dangerous curve". (FOX 5)

"I would like to see stop signs," Caughey said.

"They can do a little roundabout here," Morris said.

The road is in Atlanta City Council member Alex Wan’s district. FOX 5 called his office to ask what he can do, but did not get an immediate response.