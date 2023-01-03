Police: Person injured in shooting at DeKalb County 24-hour laundromat

article

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting at a Stone Mountain laundromat.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Coin Laundry on the 900 block of North Hairston Road.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that a victim was injured, but did not say how serious the injuries were.

The identity of the victim and what led up to the shooting have not been released.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.