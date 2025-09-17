Expand / Collapse search

Police respond to reported shooting at N. Hairston shopping center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 17, 2025 5:23pm EDT
DeKalb County
Police block off a section of the parking lot at the Hairston Village shopping center off N. Hairston at Memorial Drive in DeKalb County on Oct. 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers swarmed a normally busy shopping center on Wednesday after a reported shooting.

What we know:

Officers were seen in the Hairston Village shopping center at the intersection of N. Hairston Road and Memorial Drive.

SKYFOX 5 saw patrol cars and police tape blocking off the parking lot near the N. Hairston Road entrance. 

Investigators seemed focused on a vehicle in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

Police have not told FOX 5 why officers responded to the scene.

The Source: FOX 5 has reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department for more information.

