Police respond to reported shooting at N. Hairston shopping center

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Police block off a section of the parking lot at the Hairston Village shopping center off N. Hairston at Memorial Drive in DeKalb County on Oct. 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

DeKalb County police officers swarmed a normally busy shopping center on Wednesday after a reported shooting.

What we know:

Officers were seen in the Hairston Village shopping center at the intersection of N. Hairston Road and Memorial Drive.

SKYFOX 5 saw patrol cars and police tape blocking off the parking lot near the N. Hairston Road entrance.

Investigators seemed focused on a vehicle in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

Police have not told FOX 5 why officers responded to the scene.