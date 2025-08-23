North Georgia weather: Wet weekend followed by 'fake Fall'

The Brief The FOX 5 Storm Team shows the warnings in parts of Henry, Butts, Jasper, Newton, and Monroe counties until 3 p.m. Saturday. Baldwin, Wilkinson, and Washington counties are under warnings until 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Sunday will dry out around the area, but there will still be a chance for some rain.



Multiple North Georgia counties are under flash flood warnings as we expect a wet weekend.

What we know:

The FOX 5 Storm Team shows the warnings in parts of Henry, Butts, Jasper, Newton, and Monroe counties until 3 p.m. Saturday. Baldwin, Wilkinson, and Washington counties are under warnings until 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The rain sticks around for most of Saturday, according to Meteorologist Alex Forbes. "Some pockets of heavier rain, mainly south and east of Atlanta," Forbes said. "That's going to be from Newton County through Morgan County, Jasper and Putnam counties as well, and through the late morning and early afternoon, I expect to see more in the way of shower activity."

There will be widely scattered showers on Saturday afternoon.

What's next:

Sunday will dry out around the area, but there will still be a chance of some rain.

"Tomorrow is probably gonna be the better day," Forbes said. "We're gonna see fewer showers, but maybe a couple more storms tomorrow than what we're gonna see today across North and Central Georgia."

This is a regular pattern for summer in our area, but fall lovers will get a treat coming up. Forbes said the area will experience "fake Fall."

Dig deeper:

"Check out these morning low temperatures for Wednesday morning, 61 here in the city, but 50s just about everywhere else and low 50s up in the North Georgia mountains. It would not surprise me at all if on Wednesday morning in the highest elevations we squeeze out an upper 40°."

"We won’t stay this cool for the remainder of the season. Our average highs for the beginning of September are still in the upper 80s. Normal morning lows are in the low 70s," Forbes said.